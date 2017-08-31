Teachers in solidarity with domestic terrorists.

Via WBTV:

Durham Public Schools superintendent has responded to a photo circulated social media that shows teachers reenacting the toppling of a Confederate monument on August 14.

Superintendent Bert L’Homme said the photo was taken after school hours and does not reflect official Durham Public Schools positions.

“The Durham Public Schools Board of Education and I strongly support the free speech rights of DPS employees, as reflected in the Board’s February 2016 resolution. The photo in question was taken August 23, after school hours, as part of the Durham Association of Educators’s weekly ‘Wear Red for Ed’ advocacy,” L’Homme said in a statement to CBS North Carolina.

