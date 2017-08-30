Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump has been a disappointment to working men and women, according to Richard Trumka, president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), Wednesday.

Trumka said during a breakfast with reporters hosted by the Christian Science Monitor that big labor would focus on the rust belt ahead of 2018, asserting that voters who supported Trump are having regrets.

He also characterized a White House made up of racists and “Wall Streeters.”

“You had two factions in the White House. You had one faction that actually had some of the policies that we would have supported on trade, on infrastructure, but they turned out to be racist,” Trumka told reporters. “And on the other hand, you had people who weren’t racist, but they were Wall Streeters.”