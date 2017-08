This is the part of the deal where you pay hard ball and say ‘we’re done talking’ unless you change.

Via Fox News:

President Trump declared Wednesday that talking to North Korea is “not the answer,” criticizing what he described as “extortion” payments to the regime as Pyongyang’s latest missile tests raise tensions anew in the region.

“The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

