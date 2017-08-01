Paying it forward.

Via Washington Examiner:

Taiwanese people don’t have a lot in common with Texans. But while they’re separated by culture, language, and 8,000 miles of ocean, they do know what it’s like to shelter under punishing tropical storms.

As the city of Houston focuses on rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey, Taiwan is looking toward reconstruction. “The government of Republic of China (Taiwan),” its Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday, “has decided to donate $800,000 for local governments and community disaster relief efforts.”

According to a translated excerpt of the statement provided to the Washington Examiner, the decision stems from a shared sense of “solidarity with the victims of Harvey because Taiwan experiences typhoons every summer and fall.”

