The Democrats are hard up and searching to find a way to attack Trump over what so far has been a good response to Hurricane Harvey, praised by the Texas governor. But when focus should be on helping people, what are Democrats doing?

Looking at Melania’s shoes and trying to create talking points to attack Trump.

The current talking point of the day is that Trump has no empathy because he allegedly didn’t hug anyone in Texas when he was there.

Ben Rhodes prominently cites this picture in his above tweet, supposedly showing Obama’s humanity as opposed to the reaction from Trump.

Others also cited this picture.

But they forget the actual facts behind the story.

This was from Hurrican Sandy, taken October 31, 2012, right before the election. So this was a ‘photo op’ for his election, the very thing they’re trying to accuse Trump of, but he has no election.

And let’s review what happened with that woman, Donna Vanzant. She believed he had promised to help her but got no help.

After his visit, I sent an email to President Obama. Many days later, I got a response back. It was disturbing. How so? It had nothing to do with what I was asking him. It was a form letter. It thanked me for supporting the troops. He made a promise to rebuild on national television, and I can’t even get this money. It’s heartbreaking, really. I did reach out to Senator Whelan, and I got a response that they were forwarding my email to the person that Governor Christie put in charge of Sandy relief. But from President Obama, I got a form letter.

She wrote him an email and got a form letter back, with no acknowledgment or recognition of who she was.

And that was it from Obama, no help, no real empathy, beyond the election hug.

Meanwhile, let’s look at what Texas Governor Greg Abbott actually said about the response from Trump and the federal government. He said it was the quickest, most responsive ever, and that their quick action would ensure that people would get relief faster to help in recovery.

So we have the empty hug versus the actual help.

Which shows the greater humanity, Ben?

