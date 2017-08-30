Via Daily Caller:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned Charlottesville law enforcement officials three days before white nationalist and anarchist groups descended upon the town that there was potential for the protest to be “among the most violent to date,” Politico reports.

DHS issued a report on Aug. 9 that detailed two prior meetings between white supremacist groups and Antifa extremists in Charlottesville that turned violent. The previous rallies, DHS reported, in May and June culminated in violent outbursts, injuries, and arrests.

DHS also warned that both white supremacist and Antifa groups planned for weeks for the two previous rallies in Charlottesville, and called these planned attacks “the principal drivers of violence.”

“Anarchist extremists and white supremacist extremists online are calling on supporters to be prepared for or to instigate violence at the 12 August rally,” the DHS report read.

