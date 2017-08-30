Sacrilege,especially in San Francisco.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s audience didn’t see that one coming.

The California Democrat apparently shocked the San Francisco crowd who had gathered to hear her speak when she unexpectedly said that President Trump could “be a good president.”

Not exactly the kind of talk the crowd of over 800 people at the sold-out Herbst Theater thought they would hear from the “wildly popular ex-mayor,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

After an hour-long “conversation” with former East Bay Rep. Ellen Tauscher, Feinstein, who was first elected to the Senate in 1992, stunned the crowd when she not only didn’t say Trump should be impeached, she went on to say they should expect him to complete his four-year term in office.

“The question is whether he can learn and change,” Feinstein said at the Commonwealth Club event, dubbed a “political lovefest” by the Chronicle. “If so, I believe he can be a good president.”

