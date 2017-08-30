Sigh.

Via NY Post:

Students at a Maryland private school have been told to leave their Washington Redskins apparel at home when football season kicks off.

Neal Brown, head of school at the Green Acres School in North Bethesda, asked parents not to send their children to school with the NFL team’s logo or name.

In the letter, Brown wrote that “the term ‘Redskin’ is a racial slur. Its use, whether intentional or not, can be deeply insulting and offensive. It is a term that demeans a group of people.

“Similarly,” Brown’s letter continued, “the team’s logo also can reasonably be viewed as racially demeaning. At best, the image is an ethnic stereotype that promotes cultural misunderstanding; at worst, it is intensely derogatory.”

