Shocking? No, not really.

Via NTK:

The latest poll to take the temperature of the American people regarding their government shows voters are fed up with Congress in general. But one member of congressional leadership is faring worse than the others.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi scored a 48 percent unfavorable rating from those polled. Breaking that number down further, about 16 percent said they “somewhat disapprove” of the job Pelosi is doing in Washington, while another 31 percent said they “strongly disapprove.”

When asked if Pelosi should remain in a leadership post in Congress, fully 48 percent said the 77-year-old Californian should be replaced. Pelosi has served in Congress for 30 years and has been a member of Democratic leadership for more than 15 years.

Pelosi has reemerged as an albatross around Democrats’ necks this year, as Republicans have sought to tie Democratic candidates to the unpopular Minority Leader.