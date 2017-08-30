After beating up on Trump for actually recognizing Antifa violence in Charlottesville, after multiple Democrats defending their actions, as they continued to be violent, as they always have been, Pelosi is finally forced to say something.

Via Free Beacon:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) denounced the radical leftist group “Antifa” and its violence over the weekend in Berkeley, Calif.

The black-clad, masked, so-called “anti-fascists” attacked and assaulted members of a peaceful right-wing protest in Berkeley. The famed college town has seen other far-left violence this year in response to conservative speakers appearing on campus.

In a statement published to her official website, Pelosi said the “perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.”

