Getting ready.

Via NY Post:

A US warship shot down a medium-range ballistic missile in a test off Hawaii on Wednesday — as North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un vowed to forge ahead with more missile tests in the Pacific, officials said.

The USS John Paul Jones detected and tracked a missile launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai before intercepting it with SM-6 missiles, the US Missile Defense Agency said.

The interception comes after a previous failed test in June from the same guided missile destroyer, Fox News reported.

“We are working closely with the fleet to develop this important new capability, and this was a key milestone in giving our Aegis BMD ships an enhanced capability to defeat ballistic missiles in their terminal phase,” MDA Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves said in a statement.

