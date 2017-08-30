Via Daily Caller:

A woman who was rescued from Hurricane Harvey after 36 hours went off on CNN for trying to interview her on camera while she was with her children.

The mother began the interview by explaining how long she had to wait to be rescued, but was becoming visibly upset and anxious by having to share her story to the CNN correspondent.

The CNN correspondent continued to ask questions and touch the mother’s arm as she and her daughter were crying.

“We walked through four feet of water to get food on the first day,” the mother said, clearly annoyed at this point. “Yeah, that’s a lot of shit.”

