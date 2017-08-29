Sounds familiar: “What we have here is an editorial, written and rewritten rapidly in order to voice an opinion on an immediate event of importance, in which are included a few factual inaccuracies…

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times has corrected five stories on President Donald Trump’s response to the Charlottesville protests, admitting in each report to misquoting what the president said in the aftermath of the violence.

Four of the corrected reports misquoted what Trump said about who is to blame for the violence, and a fifth report from two star reporters misquoted what Trump said about the push to tear down Confederate statues. One of the corrections is egregious, while others are fairly minor, but taken together they reveal a trend of careless mistakes in reporting on Trump’s remarks.

