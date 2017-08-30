He will land somewhere else in the world of academia. Update to this story.

Via Campus Reform:

The University of Tampa announced Tuesday that it has fired a professor who said that Texans deserved Hurricane Harvey because of their support for Donald Trump.

In a statement sent to the university community, the school strongly condemned the comments made by Professor Ken Storey on Twitter, underscoring that the remarks “do not reflect UT’s community views or values.”

“We condemn the comments and the sentiment behind them, and understand the pain this irresponsible act has caused. Storey has been relieved of his duties at UT, and his classes will be covered by other sociology faculty,” the university wrote.

“As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather,” the statement concluded, adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”

