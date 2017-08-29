Lol, so typical of the left, all talk, no march.

Via Daily Caller:

The March to DC from Charlottesville, Va., started with nearly 200 marchers Monday, but by Tuesday morning there were only 35 marchers.

“Over 200 people came together today to take a stand against bigotry and hate,” march organizers said on Twitter. “We’re marching from #Cville2DC. Join us: cville2dc.us.”

The overnight rains were enough to keep all but “about 35” from marching Monday morning, the day after the pep talk when police escorted the group from Emancipation Park downtown Sunday.

“We have started the day!” the group tweeted shortly after 10:00am. “We have about 35 folks marching against white supremacy.”

