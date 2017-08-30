The ‘war chant’ will be replaced with the Barney song.

Via Red Alert Politics:

The University of Illinois administration made the call on Friday to retire the school’s “Fighting Illini War Chant” song that’s played during sporting events and university functions in what seems to be an effort of establishing political correctness.

According to the Daily Illini, Associate Director of Athletics and Media Relations Kent Brown said that the effort to retire the song “was part of the University’s efforts to be more inclusive and improve the atmosphere of Illinois football games.” They even went as far as to say that the video board and music were much better for the football atmosphere than the war chant being played by the band.

Talks to retire the song were mainly held between the University administration, Athletic Department, leaders of the Marching Illini, and members of the Native American and Indigenous Student Organization, or NAISO.

“We have had the opportunity to speak to members and leaders of the Marching Illini, and while we were personally not involved in final decision of removing the war chant, we are inspired to see how committed the band leaders are to promoting school spirit and making sure that we feel welcome during their performances,” NAISO said in a prepared statement.

Keep reading…