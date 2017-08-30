A good guy with a gun.

Via WISTV:

A manhunt has come to an end in Lugoff after a suspect sought for an armed robbery was caught and held at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jim Matthews said that deputies went to serve a warrant on something unrelated when two males fled the residence.

Cody Gene Jackson, 26, from Elgin, fled from a residence on Seminole Way in Elgin and led the deputy on a lengthy foot chase. Jackson was charged with receiving stolen goods for being in possession of a stolen automobile.

During that arrest, Christopher Alexander Cravets, 21, who was wanted on armed robbery charges also fled the residence on foot. He was later arrested several hours later after an armed homeowner found him hiding in the homeowner’s car and held him for deputies.

“A young, physically fit deputy was able to chase down Cody Jackson and an armed homeowner was able to detain Cravets,” Matthews said. “My thanks to the homeowner. I want to shake his hand. I already gave an attaboy to the deputy.”

