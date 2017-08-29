That is what Americans do.

Via Fox News:

A wrecker driver named Fernando took it upon himself to rescue dozens of people in Houston trapped in flooded homes because “it’s the right thing to do,” according to KRIV, the Houston Fox affiliate.

A man named Aaron arrived in his boat at a section where people were trapped and helped them out, giving them bottles of water he had brought along, the station also reported.

Richard Robinson, a 62-year-old worker for Southwest Airlines, felt fortunate not to have been adversely affected. But he felt compelled to come to the aid of others who had been hard hit.

“I was high and dry, and I saw that everybody else had a way worse situation than me,” he told the Houston Chronicle. “I felt like I could contribute.”

Robinson spent much of Monday riding around the deluged suburbs of Houston in a small, gray dinghy in search of people to aid after an overwhelmed police department put out a call for rescue help.

The very worst can bring out the very best in people, and Houston is demonstrating that as it struggles with the destruction left by Hurricane Harvey and the rain deluge that pounded the city and other parts of Texas.

Countless reports have poured in since the historic storm hit southeastern Texas late Friday night of a flotilla of boaters using everything from air boats to air mattresses to rescue stranded strangers from their flooded homes.

Houses of worship not inundated by flooding have opened their doors to people of all creeds fleeing the rising waters. Americans from as far away as Minnesota and California have made their way to the Lone Star state to lend a hand as the remnants of Harvey continue to dump rain on the region.

The owners of King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten were planning a fundraiser on Labor Day and say they are giving 100 percent of the proceeds to their employees and families who suffered losses because of Harvey.

On Monday, King’s BierHaus opened its doors from 6 to 8 p.m., inviting anyone who could make it in safety to have a beer on the house. The owners said it was planned as a chance for some respite and to talk to others who were reeling from the disaster and the rains that were expected to continue. On Wednesday, first responders are invited for a free meal.

Keep reading…