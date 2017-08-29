Via NY Post:

Houston’s police chief has a message for looters: We will catch you — and make you pay.

“We’re going to urge juries and judges to give you the most, the toughest sentence that you can possibly get,” said Chief Art Acevedo at a press conference Tuesday.

“We’re going to push hard so that you don’t see the sunlight anytime soon.”

He said cops already caught some armed robbers Monday night taking advantage of Tropical Storm Harvey.

“This is the state of Texas, and we’re a welcoming city, but we’re not going to tolerate people victimizing, especially committing armed robberies in our city,” Acevedo added.