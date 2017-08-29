Class act.

Via NTK:

As Hurricane Harvey reached the shores of Texas this weekend, many were praying it would weaken and that damage would be minimal. Not Texas environmentalist leader Juan Mancias, though.

Mancias, a prominent Texas environmentalist and chairman of the unrecognized Carrizo-Comecrudo Tribe, took to Facebook just before Harvey made landfall to express his desire that the storm hit “full force” and help stop oil and gas development along the Texas coast.

“Yes I am praying the Hurricanes hits full force to stop the illegal no federal permit permit Valley Crossing Pipeline. It will cost Enbridge and Spectra more $$$$.”

Unfortunately, Mancias’ disturbing desire was fulfilled, with Hurricane Harvey making landfall as the first Category 4 since 2004, and the first in Texas since 1961. There are already eight reported casualties, and that number is expected to grow as the rain continues to fall. In its wake, the hurricane is leaving an untold amount of damage along the Texas coast.

