Media has finally been giving some coverage to the black-clad masked rioters called Antifa.

But they’ve frequently been painted by liberal media as ‘anti-fascist,’ fighting neo-Nazis and even trying to achieve ‘peace through violence’ according to CNN.

There’s a problem with calling them Antifa. That’s their name for themselves and it plays into this fiction that they are doing something noble.

After all, most people are against fascists, so when a group calls themselves ‘Anti-fascist,’ it sounds like a good thing, right?

Yet they’re not really ‘anti-fascist,’ since they want to shut down speech and beat people up.

But beyond that for decades they’ve been attacking events that have absolutely nothing to do with Nazis or fascists, such as the G20 and the WTO, and May Day celebrations in cities such as Seattle.

And they’re not just an American problem, they’ve been in Europe for decades as well.

So calling them Antifa clouds something very important and exposes a very big fault of media. And terms are very important because Antifa misuses them.

So what are they about and what should we call them if we don’t call them Antifa?

They have a chant, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

To the uninformed, that sounds like they don’t want any fascists in the USA.

But this video we ran the other day actually reveals the correct understanding of the phrase.