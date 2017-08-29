I don’t know if it’s possible to fully describe the immense amount of water that flooded the Houston area and the massive damage. You just have to check the pictures.
THIS @MPhillip_hc photo! Tidwell at Sam Houston Pkwy. Unbelievable. More photos from entire @HoustonChron staff: https://t.co/jUl63XwqqZ pic.twitter.com/sB4xrJOg4P
— Mark Mulligan (@mrkmully) August 28, 2017
But if that wasn’t enough, there was this too.
Pro tip: Don't touch the floating fire ant colonies. They will ruin your day. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/uwJd0rA7qB
— Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) August 27, 2017