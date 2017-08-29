Via NY Post

The doors to Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston will open Tuesday to Tropical Storm Harvey victims — while the beleaguered church insisted it was never closed in the first place.

“We have never closed our doors,” a Lakewood Church spokesman said in a statement to CNN. “We will continue to be a distribution center to those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm.”

The multimillionaire televangelist came under enormous criticism for refusing to take in evacuees at his 16,800-seat, tax-exempt house of worship. Instead, he tweeted Monday about how “Jesus promises us peace that passes understanding. That’s peace when it doesn’t make sense.”

On Sunday, Lakewood tweeted that it was “inaccessible due to severe flooding” along with a list of nearby shelters and the numbers to the National Guard rescue line.

