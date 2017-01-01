He doesn’t know where he invests his money. Maybe we should give him some tax dollars to invest too, he sounds like a solid guy.

Via FreeBeacon:

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) said Monday he has “no idea” whether he is still an investor in a hotel group that is being sued for defaulting on a $15 million loan.

“I have no idea. I’m in a blind trust,” Manchin told local reporters at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park after an economic development announcement.

“I have no idea on that. The only thing I’m told is that we have no involvement whatsoever, and we were very passive investors,” Manchin said of his investment in AA Properties, LLC. “Blind trust, and no involvement.”

Mountain Blue Hotel Group, which is partly owned by AA Property, is being sued by U.S. Bank National Association for defaulting on a loan for 15,470,000 and accruing nearly $600,000 in unpaid taxes.

“I’ve paid all the taxes I’ve ever been sent a tax bill on,” Manchin said Monday. “I always will and always have, so I have had no notification of any of this.”

Manchin and one of his longtime associates, Larry Puccio, have both denied being associated with Mountain Blue Hotel Group. Manchin’s office initially said that neither has any affiliation with AA Property, but his staff later revised its statement.

