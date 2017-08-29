Gonna have to lock up a whole lot of people…

Via Daily Caller:

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tore into a Democratic strategist Tuesday night for supporting a California bill that could imprison people for calling someone by the wrong pronoun.

Robin Biro argued that “all LGBT rights” need to be included in patient rights, including proper pronoun usage. Carlson accused Biro of ignoring free speech for political purposes, taking issue with the bill’s criminalization of speech.

“You have the right to express your view and if other people don’t like it, they don’t like it,” The Daily Caller founder said. “But you can’t be put in prison for saying what you think is true. And this bill seems to ignore that longstanding right we’ve enjoyed, and I find it terrifying for that reason.”

