This is what they’re focused on? Unbelievable.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Several journalists mocked first lady Melania Trump’s choice of shoe as she and President Trump departed the White House on Tuesday en route to Texas.

The first lady wore black cropped pants, a green bomber jacket, and black stilettos as she exited the White House for Marine One.

“Melania’s shoes are impressive but perhaps not what I would wear to a city submerged in floodwaters,” wrote Elizabeth Bruenig, an assistant editor at the Washington Post.

