Cubans learned this trick too apparently.

Via Daily Caller:

Agents of the Soviet Union beamed microwaves at U.S. diplomats for over a decade during the Cold War, in an episode remarkably similar to the intentional deafening of Americans stationed in Havana throughout 2016.

The microwave beaming potentially affected “thousands” of U.S. diplomats over the years, former Foreign Service Officer James Schumaker recalled in an oral history highlighted recently by Diplopundit. “One concern was that the Soviets were trying to inflict physical harm on the Americans working there,” Schumaker said.

U.S. officials also believed the microwaves may have been used to disrupt official communication channels and other sensitive equipment.

Russia’s harassing of U.S. diplomats did not stop with the fall of the Soviet Union. The government has been involved in a number of high-profile incidents with U.S. diplomats in recent years.

