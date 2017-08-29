Yeah, it’s symbolic of the fact that he doesn’t care about free speech and will send money to person perpetrating a hoax. He also wants you to donate despite the fact that it’s ‘symbolic’ and your money will go into a big useless hole.

Via NY Post:

A lot of people take issue with Donald Trump’s use of Twitter as president of the United States. However, Mark Hamill is taking things to the next level by supporting a campaign to purchase the site for the sole purpose of booting Trump off of it.

The “Star Wars” actor tweeted his support for a GoFundMe cause that seeks to raise $1 billion to become a majority shareholder for Twitter. Once that’s accomplished, it seeks to follow the community guidelines as a reason for kicking Trump off the platform. Hamill, who will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker later this year, tweeted to let fans know that he’s donated to the campaign. Additionally, after a fan complained about the concept, he wrote a brief response explaining that the gesture is more symbolic than practical.

