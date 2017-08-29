The Japanese were not amused.

Via Daily Caller:

North Korea’s latest provocative missile launch triggered alarms in Japan as the weapon soared overhead.

“Missile launch! Missile launch!” an alert sent out early Tuesday morning said, “Take cover and evacuate to a hardened structure or underground facility.” The people of northern Japan woke to this terrifying warning as a North Korean ballistic missile passed over the island nation. The trajectory of the missile initially indicated that the missile might be headed for Japan.

Sirens blared as millions of Japanese people received text messages and push notifications warning them to take shelter.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile over northern Japan early Tuesday morning, significantly escalating tensions in the region.

