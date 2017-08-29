Update to this story

Via Daily Caller:

President Trump said Tuesday morning that “all options are on the table” after North Korea launched a missile that flew over Japan.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” Trump said in an early morning statement, hours after North Korea tested the missile.

“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table.”

