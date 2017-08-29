If you wondered where they would stop, they haven’t yet.

Via Daily Caller:

Salon, the far-left media outlet, has declared that “The Star-Spangled Banner” is America’s national anthem because “neo-Confederates elevated” the song “as a way of honoring southern slaveowners’ rebellion.”

Salon staff writer Jefferson Morley’s meandering essay, published Sunday, charges that “neo-Confederates developed” the concept of “singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’” — and also Memorial Day.

The recent removal of a statue of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in Maryland “is the manifestation of a popular awakening that goes beyond bringing down statues of Confederate heroes like Stonewall Jackson,” Salon says.

The leftist website that has hailed socialist basket case Venezuela as an ‘economic miracle’ spends a great deal of time discussing Taney, who served as chief justice from 1836 to 1864 and earned notoriety for writing the 1857 Dred Scott decision, which found that blacks were not citizens. The completely overturned ruling is widely regarded as one of the worst in the history of American jurisprudence.

