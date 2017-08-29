Prior to the arrival of the European land grabbing religious zealots, the Indians were living in harmony and passing the peace pipe around. Update to this story.

Via The College Fix:

Yale University has announced it will take down an 88-year-old stone carving from one of its buildings that depicts an armed Native American and Puritan side by side after campus officials determined the artwork depicts “colonial violence.”

In the stonework, the Native American carries a bow and the Puritan a gun, flanking each other. Campus officials “consulted faculty and other scholarly experts, who concluded that the image depicts a scene of warfare and colonial violence toward local Native American inhabitants,” Yale reported through its alumni magazine.

The carving had been recently censored, with campus officials covering up the Puritan’s gun while leaving the bow revealed.

But after news of that artwork censorship spread, President Peter Salovey stepped in, saying “we cannot make alterations to works of art on our campus. Such alteration represents an erasure of history, which is entirely inappropriate at a university.”

With that, campus officials have announced plans to take down the stonework entirely and move it to a yet-to-be-disclosed location where it can be viewed and accompanied by some sort of plaque that gives it “historical context.”

