Via Sun:

IRAN has sparked outrage on social media after banning women with “facial hair”, anyone with acne or fewer than 20 teeth from teaching in classrooms.

Iranians were furious after the country’s education department issued a shocking list of rules about appearance which would exclude people from being teachers.

The document, published by the FARS news agency, covers all kinds of illnesses and conditions but also focuses on appearance.

Together with banning women with facial hair and acne sufferers, teachers should also not be cross-eyed, have unsightly facial moles, eczema or burn marks, reported Euro News.

The absurd rules, which also mentioned cancers and bladder stones, led to a backlash on social network sites.

Art teachers will be sacked for being “colourblind” and infertile female teachers are also banned.

Shahindokht Molaverdi, an adviser to the President Hassan Rouhani on citizen’s rights, promised that the list would be investigated.