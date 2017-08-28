Via Daily Caller:

Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, one of President Donald Trump’s rivals, should be worried about keeping his Senate seat, according to a poll released Monday.

The JMC Analytics poll said that if the GOP primary for the 2018 election was held over the weekend challenger Kelli Ward would be ahead with 47 percent, and Sen. Flake would be behind with 21 percent. Twenty-nine percent of Republican voters said they were undecided.

Flake and Trump have attacked one another, and Trump recently tweeted, “Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!”

