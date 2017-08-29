Sounds like a plan.

Via Washington Times:

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gave his nation’s police a new order on Monday: “Kill the idiots.”

The man who once said “son of a b-h” journalists are fair game for assassination and endorsed vigilante killings for drug dealers added to his list of targets while speaking to a police chief he was sending in to a drug-infested city.

“Your duty requires you to overcome the resistance of the person you are arresting … [if] he resists, and it is a violent one … you are free to kill the idiots, that is my order to you,” the president told Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido, Reuters reported.

According to media in the Philippines, Chief Inspector Espenido was being assigned to Iliolo City, which the president has called a hotbed of the illegal drug trade and the “most shabulized” city in the country.

