Members of the “Cajun Navy” made landfall in flooded Bayou City and quickly saved the life of a 73-year-old woman they found floating in the street.

Three members of the Cajun Navy traveled from their homes in Louisiana to help rescue people stranded in the catastrophic flooding that impacted Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Joshua Lincoln, Ricky Berrigan, and Donnie Davenport came across a woman floating face down in a roadway, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

“I thought it was a trash bag,” Lincoln told the newspaper. “She was wearing a black shirt.

“The lady must have been crossing in some current,” he explained. “She floated right to the boat. We jumped out and got her and gave her compressions right there in the water. We were holding her from behind.”

The woman quickly came around after about 15 compressions, the rescuers said. They then pulled her into the boat and moved her to safety.

