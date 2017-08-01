Least he’s not kidding himself like everyone else.

Via Washington Examiner:

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore expects President Trump will win re-election in 2020.

“I should say re-appointed, because we will have an even larger population that will vote against him in 2020,” Moore told Fast Company. “But he will win those electoral states as it stands now.”

To stop Trump, Moore wants Democrats to support an agreement between states to award their Electoral College votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote. The agreement, called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, has approval in 10 states and Washington, D.C.

“Here’s the good news: We don’t have to convince a single Trump voter to vote differently because we already have the majority,” Moore said.

