Via Daily Caller:

Hillary Clinton will stop in Wisconsin for her book tour, a state she notoriously skipped during the presidential election.

Clinton was the first major-party nominee since 1972 to skip Wisconsin during the general election, and she ended up losing the state and the election to President Donald Trump. Since her defeat, Clinton wrote “What Happened,” a memoir of her time on the campaign trail.

The book comes out Sept. 12, and included on her initial list of stops is an event in Milwaukee on Nov. 9. Her book tour will also include three stops in Canada, and a stop in Michigan, another traditionally Democratic state went for Trump.

