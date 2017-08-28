If you don’t understand what they are about, you better listen:

Yes, not peace, not love, “no USA at all.”

That’s the aim. When they chant “no fascist USA,” they don’t mean eliminate the fascists. They mean all of you ARE the fascists because you are not as left as them.

They successfully shut down two rallies, one in San Francisco created by a transgender woman, the other in Berkeley by a Japanese-American man. Both rejected any extremism and any Nazism. Yet they were still attacked and shut down.

If you do not see the slippery slope, you’re not looking closely enough…

Share +1 Shares 0



