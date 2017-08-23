It’s almost like these people don’t have jobs.

Via NTK:

Protestors of Donald Trump and his administration are gearing up for an Occupy Wall Street-type sit-in protest in major cities across the country that won’t end until, they say, Trump and his allies are defeated.

That’s the report from Politico, who spoke to several “Resistance” protestors about their planning for a November 4 demonstration in cities across the U.S.:

“The planning is still in its early stages, but the organizers have an idea in mind. On Saturday, November 4—approximately a year after President Donald Trump’s election—members of the Resistance will descend on America’s major cities. They’ll march and demonstrate, as they have in the past, but this time, say organizers, they won’t go home at the end of the day. Instead, the plan is to occupy city centers and parks and not leave until, and only until, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have fallen.”

According to these protestors, demonstrators will take shifts and “those who are able will camp out each night.”

Organizers are hesitant to label the upcoming protests as “Occupy 2.0,” given that the so-called “Occupy movement” achieved no actual results.

