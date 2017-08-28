The Governor made similar comments and also said he called and said they would give any help they could.

Via Daily Caller:

Former New Hampshire Governor John Sununu gave Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump high marks for how they have handled Hurricane Harvey thus far and warned against politicizing the issue this early in the process.

“We can give them a grade in progress. I think they’ve done very well. I think the president and his team deserve a lot of credit for the early declaration of a disaster. Even before the storm hit. And that allowed them to preposition and put assets in place and begin cooperating with state and local officials, and they did that without any hesitation,” Sununu said during a Fox News interview on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday.

Sununu said Trump’s timing for his visit is appropriate and it was important for him to resist the urge to travel to Texas too soon.

