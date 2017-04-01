Speaking of prejudice.

Via Campus Reform:

The University of California, Santa Cruz recently highlighted a professor’s claim that Donald Trump supporters are characterized by traits like “authoritarianism” and “prejudice.”

In a post on the UCSC Newscenter website, the university touts an article by Professor Thomas Pettigrew that was recently published the Journal of Social and Political Psychology, in which he asserts that “authoritarianism, social dominance orientation, prejudice, relative deprivation, and intergroup contact” are the five social-psychological factors that led voters to coalesce around the “male nativists and populists who were less educated than the general population” who he says made up the “core” of the “Trump movement.”

“No one factor describes Trump’s supporters,” Pettigrew writes. “But an array of factors—many of them reflecting five major social psychological phenomena that form the tinder and the spark—can help to account for this extraordinary political event.”

Pettigrew repeatedly refers to Trump’s election as “unexpected,” but says the phenomenon is not unprecedented, comparing it to the Know Nothing movement in the 1850s, the Wallace movement in the 1960s, and the Tea Party.

In each of those movements, he says, the “tinder” that lit the “fire” of the movement was composed of “male nativists and populists,” who despite allegedly being “less educated than the general population” managed in this case to exploit several “highly interrelated characteristics” common to a critical mass of voters.