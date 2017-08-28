Mad Dog pearls of wisdom.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis gave an unscripted pep talk last week to a group of servicemen on the ground in the fight against the Islamic State.

Mattis was in Iraq on Tuesday for a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, Task and Purpose reports. But he later stopped off to deliver a pep talk to American troops stationed in Jordan, on the front lines of Operation Inherent Resolve.

His remarks were captured by one of the servicemen there, then posted to the “U.S. Army W.T.F! Moments” Facebook page.

Mattis greeted the assembled crowd to appreciative laughter.

