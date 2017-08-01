Update to this story.

Via Campus Reform:

Days after a Clemson professor’s controversial comments broke via Campus Reform, some Clemson community members are explicitly calling for the professor’s ouster.

“All trump supporters, nay, all Republicans, are racist scum,” Clemson Assistant Professor Bart Knijnenburg wrote in a recent Facebook post, subsequently confirming in the comments section that he did, indeed, mean “all republicans.”

Clemson President Jim Clements and Faculty Senate President Amy Lawton-Rauh appeared to respond to the controversy in a blog post on the university’s website Friday, condemning “expressions of hatred and violence” while reaffirming the school’s commitment to freedom of speech.

“Last week, as we prepared to begin a new academic year, I shared a welcome message in which I touched upon the need for every member of the Clemson family to embrace and live our core values of honesty, integrity, and respect,” the post reads.“In those remarks, I made it clear that expressions of hatred or violence have no place in our campus dialogue.”

Acknowledging that, “like many of the rights that make our democracy a model for much of the world, the right to free expression is going to be tested from time to time,” the post goes on to state that Clemson “faced one of those tests this week when the personal views of an individual evoked disappointment, concern, and outrage from many members of the Clemson family.”

Keep reading…