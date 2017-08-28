Picking apart the Obama legacy one rule at a time.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump plans to rollback another Obama-era policy and reinstate a military surplus program that provides local police departments with equipment such as large-caliber weapons and weaponized vehicles.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to make the official announcement on Monday, the New York Times reported. Sessions will be speaking at the Fraternal Order of Police conference in Nashville, Tenn.

In 2015, then-President Barack Obama blocked the federal government from giving local police forces certain military-style equipment. The decision stemmed from backlash following high-profile cases between local law enforcement and African-American men. An Obama administration task force argued at the time that the “militarization” of police forces could “undermine civilian trust.”

