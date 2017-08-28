Still whining! And reportedly, they couldn’t

Via Free Beacon:

Singer Katy Perry used one of her jokes at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards to complain about President Donald Trump winning the 2016 election, despite losing the popular vote.

Perry, who was a major supporter of Hillary Clinton, hosted the annual awards show Sunday. During the 2016 campaign, Perry did events with Clinton and performed at her rallies. Clinton often used one of Perry’s songs, “Roar,” at her events as well.

Perry encouraged the audience to go online to vote for Best New Artist when she repeated a frequent complaint from Clinton supporters in the aftermath of her defeat.

Keep reading…