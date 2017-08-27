Via Daily Caller:

Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued subpoenas seeking testimony from executives who worked on a campaign organized by Paul Manafort – including the Podesta Group — an NBC exclusive report published Friday revealed.

The Podesta Group, co-founded by John Podesta, who was chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was one of six lobbying firms that worked on Manafort’s campaign to get Ukraine into the European Union between 2012 to 2014 – a fact buried in the ninth paragraph of NBC’s report.

An executive, whose firm received a subpoena, said Mueller’s team is particularly interested in taking a close look at the lobbying campaign that included the Podesta Group.

“We think they are trying to figure out, was this a legitimate project?” the executive told NBC News. “From our perspective it was — we did a lot of work. We took it seriously.”

