Via Campus Reform:

The University of Missouri is hosting weekly meetings exclusively for “students, staff, and faculty of color” to discuss “skills for surviving and resisting hate” at the “Predominantly White Institution.”

According to a description promoted by the a Facebook page run by the Mizzou College of Education, the “Healing from Racial Injustices” group will meet every Friday throughout the semester to “share experiences as a person of color at a predominately white institution.”

“Healing from Racial Injustices is a group for students, staff, and faculty of color to build community, share experiences as a person of color at a Predominantly White Institution, and heal together,” the description states, noting that past discussions “have focused on racial identity develop [sic], mindfulness, colorism, self-love, and experiences of holding two or three marginalized identities.”

Additionally, the group claims to provide students of color with the “skills for surviving and resisting hate through the use of emotional regulation, mindfulness, and distress tolerance.”

According to a flyer advertising the meetings, the purpose of the healing group “is to provide a space for people of color” to “validate and affirm one another” while processing“race-related macro and microaggressions.”

