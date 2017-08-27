Clip is from live chopper feed by @kcranews in #Berkeley. No cops seen, this is #Antifa. https://t.co/vQHUculNTX pic.twitter.com/AJvowKzbev
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 27, 2017
"Take his camera, take his phone," they are shouting at a journalist. #berkeley pic.twitter.com/hvsQ5eXalE
— Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017
Antifa beat down apparent alt-righter. pic.twitter.com/WVdDJqLKmA
— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017
The #Berkeley police have stood down. A sea of black masks as far as I can see. This is what WAS NOT supposed to happen. pic.twitter.com/uqsFJqPqd7
— Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017
Police appear to be standing down
— Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 27, 2017
