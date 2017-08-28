He has been drinking too much peach wine.

Via The College Fix:

It seems there is nothing our 45th president can do that will satisfy progressives one iota, and as another example a law professor argues that the chief exec’s constitutional power of the pardon … can lead to impeachment.

To be clear, University of Missouri-Columbia Professor Frank Bowman notes on his blog Impeachable Offenses that Mr. Trump “committed his first verifiable impeachable offense” with his pardon of Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.[…]

Bowman contends the Arpaio pardon “plainly falls” in the realm of impeachable offenses because

— This pardon is a “direct assault on constitutional rights” and the authority of the courts. — The pardon “threatens constitutional civil liberties generally” and is “a direct attack on the constitutional powers of the judiciary as a coordinate branch of government.” — The pardon serves to undercut the very rule of law itself. Lastly (but listed first originally by the professor), the Arpaio pardon is impeachable “precisely because it involves the exercise of a constitutionally created presidential power.”

Say what??

Bowman concedes that “every pardon undercuts a prior judicial decision and vitiates a court’s judgment,” but context is the question. He seemingly ventures into critical race theory territory by noting the Arpaio pardon “devalue[s] constitutional and statutory protections of a vulnerable minority.”

